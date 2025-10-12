National

More than 500 people in Western Cape poisoned by household cleaners in just six months

Authorities warn parents to stay alert during school holidays, as most poison cases affect children under five

12 October 2025 - 19:24
by PHILANI NOMBEMBE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

More than 500 people in the Western Cape were poisoned in just six months by common household cleaning products such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.

The statistics, gleaned from the provincial Poisons Information Helpline, were released this week by the Western Cape department of health & wellness.

“With school holidays in full swing, it’s more important than ever for parents to be vigilant about hidden dangers in everyday household products,” the department said.

“Recent statistics from the Poisons Information Helpline reveal a concerning trend. Between January 1 and June 31, there were 6,142 reported poisoning cases, with 514 linked to common household items such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.”

The main household culprits were bleach (148 cases), general cleaners such as dishwashing liquid and laundry detergent (123), air fresheners and deodorisers (54), polish for floors, cars and shoes (30), and drain cleaners (29).

“Children are particularly at risk. Of the reported household product poisonings in the first half of 2025, 243 involved children under five. Brightly packaged and scented products can entice curious young minds, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion.”

Cindy-Lee Golding, a specialist at the Tygerberg Poison Information Centre, said failure to close chemical bottles properly often led to incidents.

Recent statistics from the Poisons Information Helpline reveal a concerning trend. Between January 1 and June 31, there were 6,142 reported poisoning cases, with 514 linked to common household items such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes
Western Cape department of health and wellness.

“Many poisoning incidents occur not from neglect, but from everyday accidents. A momentary lapse, such as leaving a bottle open or storing a cleaner within reach, can have serious consequences,” said Golding.

“Simple precautions, like locking chemicals away, using childproof caps, and educating children about the dangers, can save lives. Prevention is the most powerful protection we have.”

ChildSafe, a non-profit organisation based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, provided safety tips for families.

“Store poisonous products out of sight and reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard. Put poisonous substances away immediately after use,” it said.

“Remember that childproof containers are not 100% childproof. Administer medicines in a well-lit room, read instructions carefully and follow the prescribed dose.”

The organisation advised parents not to refer to medicines as sweets or make them attractive to children.

“Avoid taking medicines in front of children, as they love to imitate adults. Do not share medicines or store them in handbags,” it said.

“Dispose of unnecessary medicines safely — unused medications can be returned to local clinics. Keep handbags containing cosmetics out of reach. Always leave chemicals and detergents in their original containers; never transfer them to drink bottles.

“Keep loose batteries and battery-powered devices away from children, and place sticky tape over the battery case if necessary. Teach children about the dangers of eating anything from the garden.”

The organisation also urged parents to be cautious when visiting other homes, as poisons there may not be stored safely.

TimesLIVE

ALSO READ:

SA life expectancy slips as lifestyle diseases erase HIV-era gains

The Lancet warns that rising non-communicable diseases are reversing decades of progress
National
4 hours ago

Auditor-general raises red flag over state laboratory service’s financial records

A June 2024 cyberattack brought NHLS operations to a virtual standstill, which led to delays in its external audit
National
5 days ago

NHLS looks to private sector to tackle cancer test backlog

Public healthcare patients wait as long as three months for results while those in private medical schemes can receive feedback within 48 hours
National
2 weeks ago

Experts call for ban on chemical that killed Soweto children

Six children ingested organophosphate registered for agricultural use
National
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Sars’ R4.8bn lawsuit against Sasfin ‘could ...
National
2.
Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 ...
National
3.
Industrial-scale looting continues despite ...
National
4.
SA farmer in hot water after Dubai partners ...
National
5.
MPs told of ‘impunity culture’ at the department ...
National

Related Articles

SA life expectancy slips as lifestyle diseases erase HIV-era gains

National / Health

Auditor-general raises red flag over state laboratory service’s financial ...

National / Health

Experts call for ban on chemical that killed Soweto children

National / Health

Dire shortage of health inspectors in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.