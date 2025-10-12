Eastern Cape scholar transport set to grind to a halt over nonpayment

The operators insist that invoices must be paid within 30 days and that all service providers for December 2023 and December 2024 must be reimbursed no later than November 15.
The memo also requested that bus operators excluded from the current contract, many of whom bought vehicles specifically for scholar transport, be reinstated as soon as possible.
The operators further demanded that payments align with the school calendar.
Mgilane said that in December 2023 and December 2024 the transport department unilaterally suspended services from end-November to mid-January, worsening their financial strain.
Fixed compensation rates
To address their financial struggles, operators are calling for fixed compensation rates — R21,000 for minibuses, R33,000 for mid-buses and R45,000 for standard buses. These are the rates currently paid in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Delays and shortfalls in payment have led to repossessions and creditworthiness problems, leaving many operators in financial distress.
Earlier this year, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko called for tighter oversight of the scholar transport programme, citing persistent inefficiencies.
Over the 2024 medium-term expenditure framework, R2.2bn was allocated to the department of transport for scholar transport, with R725m budgeted for the 2024/25 financial year.
The number of pupils relying on scholar transport has dropped from 125,000 to 103,000 in the past year.
At the Santaco provincial general meeting, interim chair Ntsikelo Geahler emphasised that private vehicles should not be blocked from transporting pupils in the absence of official operators.
“This is very serious; it involves the future of our children. The government must pay operators timeously,” Geahler said.
His deputy Mzwawupheli Mxhosa added: “We hoped premier Oscar Mabuyane would meet Santaco leadership on Friday to resolve this crisis, but the meeting has been postponed to Wednesday. No operators should block vehicles transporting children to schools.”
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the delays were not only due to the government but also stemmed from operator noncompliance with service agreements.
“We are working towards payment for compliant operators,” he said.
“We are doing everything in our power to avert the nonferrying of learners as this will affect those about to write exams.
“The will to pay is there but issues of noncompliance make payments difficult.”
