Masemola admits he didn’t read directive disbanding SAPS task team until media reports surfaced
Police commissioner’s testimony on day four of ad hoc committee hearings raises fresh questions about executive oversight, operational control and SAPS accountability
11 October 2025 - 12:19
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has revealed he had not read the December 2024 directive disbanding the political killings task team until after media reports surfaced, despite the instruction being addressed to him and transmitted during his approved leave.
The admission, made on Friday during the fourth day of testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on criminal infiltration in the SA Police Service (SAPS), drew sharp responses from MPs and raised further questions about executive oversight, operational accountability and the chain of command within the SAPS...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.