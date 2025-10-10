Social development DG admits R3m New York trip was excessive
Department spent millions for seven officials, including five-star hotels, to attend UN conference
10 October 2025 - 05:00
The director-general of the department of social development said on Thursday that lessons had been learnt from the “excessive” expenditure by officials on a trip to New York in March to attend the conference of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.
The department spent more than R3m on seven people — six departmental officials and a representative of nonprofit organisations — on the two-week trip. The department's delegation, which included social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, were accommodated in luxury hotels...
