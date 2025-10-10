A successful SA Revenue Service’ (Sars) R4.8bn lawsuit claim against Sasfin Bank would expose SA banks to a flood of liability for clients’ transgressions, the niche lender’s lawyer, Wim Trengove, argued in court on Thursday
Sars took the bank to court in 2023 in a novel case that tests whether banks can be held liable for their customers’ tax misconduct, accusing it of aiding 19 companies, described as “delinquent taxpayers”, to unlawfully transfer more than R8bn out of the country without paying taxes...
