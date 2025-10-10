PODCAST | SABC’s push to make a profit

Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Fiscal drag and a VAT hike are effectively two sides of the same coin — comparable in their economic impact
Judge Mahendra Chetty found that no advantage accrued to ICTSI by virtue of the score recorded in the solvency ranking
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham
Business Day TV spoke with Ron Whelan the CEO of Discovery Health
Reserve Bank governor tells MPs communication on the 3% goal ‘was not what it was supposed to be’
SA’s farmers are champions of incorporating the latest innovations to ensure our soil’s health
She won ‘for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela’
Teen swimmer Jess Thompson blazes her own trail — five national titles and an African record before turning 19
KLA research finds SA drivers put family first and horsepower a close second
The SABC’s fight to make a profit after years of losses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tendai Matore, acting CFO at the SABC.
The auditor-general, for a second consecutive year, issued an unqualified audit opinion on the corporation’s financial statements for the year ended March 2025.
The broadcaster saw a modest 1.3% growth in revenue to R5.152bn, which was outpaced by a 3% rise in expenditure to R5.435bn. Overall, it recorded a net loss of R253.3m for the period.
Matore explains that the SABC is one of the most commercially driven public broadcasters in the world. This is because funding from its parent, the state, accounts for only 3% of its budget.
Join the discussion:
The company has to compete with MultiChoice (now Canal+), eMedia, Primedia, African Media Entertainment and others to fund the rest of its budget, particularly around advertising.
Through the discussion, the finance chief outlines the SABC’s financial position; strategy to make profit; plan to monetise its digital presence; and growth in online streaming.
The top three expense drivers are content, labour and employee costs, and signal distribution.
• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | SABC’s push to make a profit
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tendai Matore, acting CFO at the SABC
The SABC’s fight to make a profit after years of losses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tendai Matore, acting CFO at the SABC.
The auditor-general, for a second consecutive year, issued an unqualified audit opinion on the corporation’s financial statements for the year ended March 2025.
The broadcaster saw a modest 1.3% growth in revenue to R5.152bn, which was outpaced by a 3% rise in expenditure to R5.435bn. Overall, it recorded a net loss of R253.3m for the period.
Matore explains that the SABC is one of the most commercially driven public broadcasters in the world. This is because funding from its parent, the state, accounts for only 3% of its budget.
Join the discussion:
The company has to compete with MultiChoice (now Canal+), eMedia, Primedia, African Media Entertainment and others to fund the rest of its budget, particularly around advertising.
Through the discussion, the finance chief outlines the SABC’s financial position; strategy to make profit; plan to monetise its digital presence; and growth in online streaming.
The top three expense drivers are content, labour and employee costs, and signal distribution.
• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Optasia CEO unpacks planned R6.3bn JSE listing
PODCAST | Sauce’s playbook for protecting brand visibility online
PODCAST | Lincoln Mali on building a completive fintech platform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.