20 years of Promaths: investing in young minds, changing the trajectory of a nation
The story behind this education initiative is one of impact, innovation, and possibility for generations to come
Two decades ago, Investec made a commitment — not just to numbers, but to people and potential. The leading international bank and wealth manager chose to back mathematics and science excellence in SA knowing these subjects were the foundation for critical thinking, innovation, and economic progress.
But Investec also identified a challenge. For too many young South Africans, access to quality education remained out of reach. The Promaths programme was created to help change that reality.
A partnership with purpose
In collaboration with the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, Investec embarked on a journey to provide learners from underserved communities with access to high-quality maths and science education. The ultimate goal was — and remains — to empower these learners to become active, meaningful participants in the South African economy.
From the first centre in Dobsonville, Soweto, founded in 2005, Promaths has grown into a national programme. Today, it reaches thousands of learners from under-resourced schools each year, providing quality maths and science tuition, while at the same time equipping teachers, strengthening schools and uplifting communities.
Although Promaths learners make up just 1% of SA’s grade 12 cohort, they account for 6%, on average, of the country’s science and maths distinctions
The impact is extraordinary: although Promaths learners make up just 1% of SA’s grade 12 cohort, they account for 6%, on average, of the country’s maths and science distinctions.
Many alumni have gone on to excel in careers critical to the nation’s progress, as engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping industries — in the process transforming their families, communities, and the economy.
Promaths is more than a programme — it is a movement of possibility, where every equation solved and every distinction earned becomes a stepping stone to innovation, progress, and a stronger SA.
Shaping the future together
As Investec celebrates 20 years of Promaths, it invites you to be part of the next chapter. Here’s how you can help scale the programme and expand its reach to more learners:
- Businesses and organisations can fund a new Promaths centre or sustain an existing one, expanding access and investing in potential for generations to come.
- Individuals can support top-performing learners in pursuing higher education through the Promaths Bursary Fund, administered by StudyTrust — a registered public benefit organisation that provides Section 18A tax certificates for tax-deductible donations.
“This is a defining moment for us to lean in, to partner with intent, and to lead with purpose. Every contribution, every partnership, and every voice matters — because together we can unlock opportunities that will shape generations to come,” says Fani Titi, Investec Group chief executive.
Investec has seen first-hand what investing in education can achieve. Because when you invest in young minds, you don’t just change lives — you change the trajectory of our nation.
For more information and to support the Promaths programme, visit the Investec website.
This article was sponsored by Investec.