20 years of Promaths: investing in young minds, changing the trajectory of a nation

Two decades ago, Investec made a commitment — not just to numbers, but to people and potential. The leading international bank and wealth manager chose to back mathematics and science excellence in SA knowing these subjects were the foundation for critical thinking, innovation, and economic progress.

But Investec also identified a challenge. For too many young South Africans, access to quality education remained out of reach. The Promaths programme was created to help change that reality.

A partnership with purpose

In collaboration with the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, Investec embarked on a journey to provide learners from underserved communities with access to high-quality maths and science education. The ultimate goal was — and remains — to empower these learners to become active, meaningful participants in the South African economy.

From the first centre in Dobsonville, Soweto, founded in 2005, Promaths has grown into a national programme. Today, it reaches thousands of learners from under-resourced schools each year, providing quality maths and science tuition, while at the same time equipping teachers, strengthening schools and uplifting communities.