APM backs down after court upholds Transnet’s terminal deal with ICTSI
Judgment clears path for Philippines-based operator to run Durban’s Pier 2 terminal — a key win for Transnet
10 October 2025 - 13:40
UPDATED 12 October 2025 - 18:00
APM Terminals has taken a conciliatory tone after a bruising legal defeat in its high-stakes bid to set aside Transnet’s flagship multibillion-rand private sector participation contract, awarded to rival firm International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI).
The Durban high court ruled on Friday that Transnet did not infringe tender rules when it awarded Philippines-based ICTSI a multiyear contract to operate Durban Pier 2 terminal (DCT2)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.