Salga warns Eskom agency deal risks eroding municipal electricity mandate
Association calls for transparent intergovernmental engagement pending release of distribution agency agreement
09 October 2025 - 10:48
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) has warned Eskom’s proposed distribution agency agreement (DAA) “risks being perceived as a backdoor takeover” of municipal distribution functions because it converts an operational proposal into an intergovernmental and constitutional test.
The association framed its objection in constitutional and statutory terms, emphasising electricity reticulation was assigned to municipalities in the constitution and any deviation must comply with the Municipal Systems Act and align with integrated development plans (IDPs)...
