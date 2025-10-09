Police under pressure but not in crisis, Masemola tells MPs
National police commissioner takes the witness box at ad hoc committee on capture in criminal justice system
09 October 2025 - 20:40
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the SA Police Service (SAPS) faces acute operational pressures but is not in a state of crisis.
Masemola took the witness box on Thursday, a day after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi completed his three day testimony at the ad hoc committee on the capture in the criminal justice system...
