JOB AD | Group CEO of the Purchasing Consortium Southern Africa

It is seeking an exceptional, visionary, results-driven group CEO to steer it into its next chapter of strategic growth and operational excellence.

This pivotal role calls for a visionary strategist with a strong track record in executive leadership, organisational performance and stakeholder engagement.

If you are a dynamic executive who thrives in complex, fast-changing environments, you’re invited to apply for this position and use your vision, experience and leadership to help shape the consortium’s future.

Reporting to the board of directors, the successful candidate will be based at PURCO SA’s offices in Midrand, Gauteng.

Key responsibilities: PURCO SA

Strategic leadership:

Provide strategic leadership by aligning operational plans with the board’s objectives.

Drive organisational effectiveness and continuous improvement to ensure financial sustainability.

Governance and compliance:

Oversee all operations, ensuring compliance with legal, regulatory, and governance requirements.

Champion ethical practices and accountability across the organisation.

People and leadership development:

Develop, mentor, and retain a high-performing team.

Foster leadership, accountability, and growth at every level of the organisation.

Stakeholder engagement and relationship management:

Build and sustain strong stakeholder relationships with member institutions, suppliers, and partners.

Represent PURCO SA as a trusted partner in the higher education sector.

Organisational culture and values:

Promote a culture that reflects PURCO SA’s values.

Encourage excellence, innovation, and reward productivity.

Marketing and growth:

Lead innovative marketing initiatives to enhance organisational visibility, reputation, and growth opportunities.

Champion entrepreneurial approaches to expand service offerings and generate new revenue streams.

Key Responsibilities: PURQ

Strategic leadership:

Develop and execute PURQ's strategic vision and business plan to ensure continued growth and market leadership in higher education qualification and enrolment verification services.

Identify emerging trends, opportunities, and risks in the education verification and data services sector to guide strategic decisions.

Drive innovation in the technology platform to maintain a competitive edge in real-time qualification and student enrolment verifications.

Operational oversight:

Ensure the efficient operation of PURQ’s technology platform, including automated authentication systems, e-commerce integration, and data backup procedures.

Oversee the seamless processing of qualification verification requests, including manual verification for non-electronic qualifications, to guarantee rapid turnaround times.

Monitor operational performance metrics, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and security of data services provided to all user segments.

Financial management:

Oversee PURQ’s financial performance, including revenue from commercial users, invoicing, and payment processing through the integrated e-commerce platform.

Ensure budget adherence, cost control, and long-term financial sustainability.

Identify and pursue new commercial opportunities, partnerships, and revenue streams.

Stakeholder engagement and business development:

Maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders in financial sectors.

Represent PURQ and build brand reputation as the leading provider of qualification and enrolment verification services.

Compliance and risk management:

Ensure all operations comply with relevant data protection, privacy, and regulatory requirements.

Oversee risk management strategies for system security, data integrity, and user activity tracking.

Guarantee that all verification processes are ethical, accurate, and legally compliant.

Technology and Innovation:

Drive continuous improvement and innovation in PURQ’s digital platforms to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

Evaluate and implement new technologies that improve automation, data processing, reporting, and analytics capabilities.

Ensure the platform remains secure, reliable, and scalable to support growing user demand.

Qualifications and experience

BCom Hons degree and MBA as a minimum.

Minimum 10 years’ senior executive experience, with proven strategic leadership skills.

Strong knowledge of business management, financial and accounting principles, HR, project management, procurement strategies and marketing principles.

Demonstrated entrepreneurial track record in developing and implementing successful growth strategies.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex stakeholder relationships and drive cost-saving initiatives.

High emotional intelligence, exceptional communication skills and strong negotiation abilities.

Experience in an IT environment that monetises data especially in the area of graduate qualifications and student enrolment information.

Experience in organisational effectiveness, strategic planning and budgeting.

Experience of working in an ISO 9001:2015 environment.

Attributes

Visionary and decisive leader with strong business acumen and entrepreneurial mindset.

Customer-focused, with a track record of managing challenging client relationships.

Skilled in conflict management, team building, motivating diverse teams and inspiring innovation.

Creative marketer able to identify emerging opportunities and position the organisation for competitive advantage.

Resilient, adaptable and willing to travel frequently within SA.

Why join PURCO SA?

You’ll have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on an organisation that serves a dynamic and diverse membership base, while leading a dedicated team committed to operational excellence and innovation.

How to apply

Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role to Heidrick & Struggles, the executive search firm handling the engagement via email at purco@heidrick.com by October 24 2025.