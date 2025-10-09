Transnet customers are losing 4.5-million tonnes of goods due to infrastructure theft despite the state-owned rail and ports company spending R4bn annually on private security.
Addressing the Joburg Mining Indaba on Thursday, Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips bemoaned the exorbitant security costs that account for a large portion of overheads and deprive the group of much-needed revenue and profit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.