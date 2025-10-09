National

Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean permits validity to May 2027

The extension ensures protection for permit holders amid discussions on their long-term status

09 October 2025 - 10:08
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
According to the directive, the extension remains pending the outcome of Immigration Advisory Board consultations. Picture: GROUNDUP
According to the directive, the extension remains pending the outcome of Immigration Advisory Board consultations. Picture: GROUNDUP

The home affairs department has issued a directive extending the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) until May 28 2027.

This is to ensure protection for permit holders amid discussions on their long-term status.

In line with minister Leon Schreiber’s directive, current ZEPs will remain valid for an additional 18 months beyond their original expiry date of November 28 this year.

The extension remains pending the outcome of consultations conducted by the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB), which was appointed in April.

Schreiber said the IAB had held several meetings on both the immediate future and long-term solutions for ZEP permit holders.

“It is essential that critical stakeholders participate in the consultation process to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable resolution.” he said.

Pending the conclusion of consultations, Schreiber has directed that no holder of the exemption may be arrested, ordered to depart, be detained for purposes of deportation or deported.

Holders of an exemption certificate may be allowed to enter or depart from SA provided they met all other entry and exit requirements — except for the requirement of having a valid visa endorsed in their passport, he said.

ActionSA has rejected the decision. It said this extension represented yet another act of indecision and weakness by a government that continued to avoid confronting SA’s immigration crisis head-on.

“Our nation does not need endless extensions. We need decisive leadership, firm timelines, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

TimesLIVE

Parliament moves to end detention of illegal foreigners without judicial oversight

Bill introduces structured arrest and review process, aligning deportation procedures with court rulings
National
2 days ago

Business cautions on fallout of ‘disappointing’ Madlanga revelations

Leaders are concerned about the impact on SA's justice system but note gains in anti-crime drive with government
National
1 week ago

CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Foreigners, beware of the 60 days visa filing trap

Rigid application of the rule raises concerns about the fairness and legality of such administrative decisions
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 ...
National
2.
SA farmer in hot water after Dubai partners ...
National
3.
Transnet flags going-concern risks but backs ...
National
4.
Mkhwanazi alleges active surveillance of MPs and ...
National
5.
Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS ...
National

Related Articles

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Khoza’s hard work pays off with ‘early’ Bafana call-up

Sport / Soccer

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Sport / Soccer

Italtile warns SA manufacturing is on the brink

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.