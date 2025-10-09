Business spends R10,000 every second day as Joburg’s water woes continue
Printing company Ren-Form says it can no longer afford to buy its own water to keep 200 workers employed
09 October 2025 - 05:00
More businesses have come forward to share their struggles after going three months without water, with one saying it is considering shutting down as it can no longer afford to spend R10,000 on water every second day.
On Wednesday, Ren-Form MD Damien du Sart and safety, health, environment and quality manager Stewart Sande said the water situation was costly, as the company spends about R10,000 every other day to refill its JoJo tanks...
