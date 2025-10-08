subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The SABC is expected to make its first profit in five years as the embattled state broadcaster’s efforts to monetise its digital platforms start to bear fruit. For more insight, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

