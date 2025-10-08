Transnet flags going-concern risks but backs recovery plan
Logistics group leans on R146bn in government guarantees to steady finances after tough year
08 October 2025 - 05:00
State-owned port, freight rail and logistics company Transnet has flagged several indicators related to the “material uncertainty” of its ability to continue as a going concern.
However, its directors have expressed confidence that these challenges will be overcome and that the group will stay on its recovery path...
