Sanlam report
SA’s B20 legacy hinges on implementation of recommendations
Alignment with G20 priorities, measurable targets and continuity are essential to proposals being accepted, report finds
08 October 2025 - 05:00
SA’s presidency of the G20 and B20 could shape the country’s global influence for years to come but the success of its proposals will hinge on trust, credibility and the ability to turn ambitious recommendations into measurable action, according to a report by Sanlam.
The 2025 edition of the Sanlam ESG Barometer, compiled by research firm and consultancy Krutham and published on Tuesday, analyses the trajectory of the B20 recommendations over the past three years to determine which have been adopted and implemented by G20 governments. ..
