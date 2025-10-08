NEWS
Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 truck traffic
The proposed new R50bn inland port aims to address critical inefficiencies in SA’s logistics system
08 October 2025 - 11:14
A R50bn plan has been unveiled to reduce truck traffic on the N3 by roughly one-third.
The proposed Port of Gauteng hub aims to address critical inefficiencies in SA’s logistics system, create 50,000 jobs and fix the Durban—Gauteng Freight Corridor, according to NT55 Investments, which is behind the initiative...
