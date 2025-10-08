Mkhwanazi alleges active surveillance of MPs and covert funds misuse in SAPS
Ad hoc committee opened hearings with amended witness statement detailing political interference, property purchases and intelligence leaks linked to senior officials and MPs
Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference within the SA Police Service (SAPS) resumed public hearings on Tuesday, with sworn testimony by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The session followed a procedural delay while MPs and legal representatives resolved objections to the provenance of Mkhwanazi’s written statement. The statement was amended and accepted as an original submission to the committee before testimony proceeded. Once sworn in, Mkhwanazi gave evidence that, he said, expanded on material previously placed before the Madlanga commission, and raised new factual matters the committee must now verify...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.