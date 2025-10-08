KZN police chief slams MP and media for exposing covert operation
Mkhwanazi accuses Kohler Barnard of endangering officers’ lives after photos of safe house made public
08 October 2025 - 20:20
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Wednesday accused DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard of compromising a covert counter-intelligence operation and called for journalists to be imprisoned for reporting on classified intelligence matters.
Appearing before the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, Mkhwanazi said the lives of operatives in Gauteng had been placed in danger after photographs of a police safe house were circulated publicly...
