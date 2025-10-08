Africa’s clean air funding collapses as fossil fuel aid surges
Sub-Saharan air quality finance fell 91% in 2023 to just $11.8m, even as fossil fuel support soared
08 October 2025 - 20:45
Outdoor air quality funding to Sub-Saharan Africa declined by 91% in 2023, falling from $129m to $11.8m, according to the State of Global Air Quality Funding 2025 report released by the Clean Air Fund and Climate Policy Initiative.
The region received less than 1% of total global outdoor air quality finance, despite carrying some of the highest pollution burdens worldwide...
