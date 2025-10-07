National

WATCH | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

The committee has been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations relating to interference in SAPS

07 October 2025 - 10:48
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is testifying before parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. The committee has been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations, which include corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration of the justice system.

