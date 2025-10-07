National

South Africans in flotilla detained by Israel to be released on Tuesday

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans

07 October 2025 - 09:44
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mandla Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release. Picture:MISHA JORDAAN
Mandla Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release. Picture:MISHA JORDAAN

The South Africans who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative are scheduled to be released from detention in Israel and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans who were arrested by the Israeli government aboard a boat that was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said on Monday it had been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South Africans detained in that country.

“Minister [Ronald] Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their co-operation and co-ordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.

“The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” the department said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

SA sends delegation to Israel to seek release of detained activists

Team holds talks with Israeli officials to free six SA activists held in Negev prison
National
1 day ago

South Africans detained in Israel are in good health, says Dirco

The department said it met the SA delegation at the Negev Israeli prison facility on Sunday
National
1 day ago

Release detained SA citizens and activists on Gaza mission, Ramaphosa tells Israel

Ramaphosa called on Israel to ensure that the cargo reached the people of Gaza
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Parks Tau throws chrome miners a lifeline
National
2.
MPs must weigh risk of ‘enormous’ UIF costs after ...
National
3.
SA backs workers’ right to strike in UN court ...
National
4.
SA farmer in hot water after Dubai partners ...
National
5.
Masondo asks for space after PIC sidelines chief ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: The end of Gaza conflict?

Opinion / Editorials

DESNÉ MASIE: The consolations of philosophy in a divided world

Opinion / Columnists

Palestinian protest in Sydney on October 7 anniversary ‘extremely insensitive, ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.