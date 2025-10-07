South Africans in flotilla detained by Israel to be released on Tuesday

Mandla Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release. Picture:MISHA JORDAAN
The South Africans who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative are scheduled to be released from detention in Israel and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activistMandla Mandelais among the South Africans who were arrested by the Israeli government aboard a boat that was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said on Monday it had been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South Africans detained in that country.
“Minister [Ronald] Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their co-operation and co-ordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.
“The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” the department said in a statement.
