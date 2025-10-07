Scopa begins inquiry into crisis-hit Road Accident Fund
Probe to target governance failures, missing funds and procurement breaches at cash-strapped RAF
07 October 2025 - 20:09
UPDATED 07 October 2025 - 21:30
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) launched an oversight inquiry into the Road Accident Fund (RAF) on Tuesday.
The move begins a concentrated investigation into allegations of impropriety that threaten the cash-strapped fund and risk imposing further strain on the public purse...
