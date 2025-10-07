SA farmer in hot water after Dubai partners allege fraud
Esco Group claims Route2Fruit wilfully defrauded it and that the company was a Ponzi scheme
07 October 2025 - 05:00
Police are investigating SA farmer and businessperson Arno Steenkamp after his Dubai partners laid a criminal complaint of financial fraud against him, accusing him of duping them of $1.5m (about R26m) in a deal that went pear-shaped.
Steenkamp, who has been active in commercial hunting and farming operations, is being pursued by Dubai-based Esco Group...
