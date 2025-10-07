An SA delegation has pushed back against narrowing the reading of an International Labour Organisation convention ruling the right to strike, telling the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it is an intrinsic corollary of the freedom of association.
After years of institutional friction and a breakdown that stalled ILO supervision, the governing body referred the dispute about the convention to the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN, for a definitive advisory ruling. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.