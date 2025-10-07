Johannesburg’s water crisis could lead to 4,000 job losses, warns DA
Coronationville, Selby and Marshalltown have been without water for about nine weeks
07 October 2025 - 12:47
UPDATED 07 October 2025 - 14:34
The DA has warned that up to 4,000 local jobs could be at risk if the ongoing water crisis gripping Johannesburg, SA’s economic and financial hub, is not resolved urgently.
This as residents of Coronationville, Selby and Marshalltown have been without water for about nine weeks. ..
