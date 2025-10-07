Illegal mining must be combated as a national priority, says PwC
Report finds smuggling and theft of precious metals has cost industry at least R60bn to date
07 October 2025 - 18:42
The scourge of illegal mining has escalated to the extent that it ought to be treated as a national priority, according to the latest PwC review of the local mining sector.
The actions of so-called zama zamas are deepening the country’s perceived operating risk and that of its African peers, perpetuating the valuation gap between African mining companies and their competitors, according to the report which covers the 12 months to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.