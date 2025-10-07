CONSTITUTIONAL COURT POSTS INTERVIEWS
Delayed judgments inevitable due to lack of staff, Dambuza-Mayosi tells JSC
Constitutional Court hopeful pins blame for delays in delivering rulings at SCA on big shortage of researchers as candidates interviewed
07 October 2025 - 16:03
UPDATED 07 October 2025 - 20:01
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges work day and night but still cannot avoid delivering judgments several months after hearings, judge Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday when grilled about why she took months to finalise some of her judgments.
Dambuza-Mayosi, who is among the candidates vying to be appointed as a justice in the Constitutional Court, was interviewed by the JSC on Tuesday. The top court has two vacancies to fill and the JSC plans to interview six candidates this week...
