Treasury wants state tenders automated by 2030 to rein in graft
Move from mainly paper-based system to electronic procurement will be rolled out in phases
06 October 2025 - 05:00
The National Treasury is looking to automate the government’s procurement processes by 2030, in a move the state hopes will make the tender processes more transparent and less corrupt.
The current system, which is still heavily paper based, has opened up procurement to fraudulent activities that have seen syndicates fleece the state of billions of rand annually, with evidence in some instances burnt or destroyed...
