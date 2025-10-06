Ramaphosa loses bid to block R168m apartheid-era damages case
Families of slain freedom fighters accuse state of obstructing prosecutions of TRC-referred murders
06 October 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost a legal bid to halt a R168m constitutional damages case brought by families of freedom fighters who were murdered during the apartheid era.
The families of the freedom fighters want the government to pay them R168m in damages for delays in prosecuting apartheid-era assassinations. They accused the state, police and National Prosecuting Authority of obstructing the investigation and prosecution of murder cases referred to them by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.