Parliament moves to end detention of illegal foreigners without judicial oversight
Bill introduces structured arrest and review process, aligning deportation procedures with court rulings
06 October 2025 - 19:28
The National Assembly has adopted the Immigration Amendment Bill, which substantively overhauls a section of the Immigration Act in line with judgments of the Constitutional Court, which declared it unconstitutional.
The bill is being processed by the National Council of Provinces. It introduces a structured detention framework for illegal foreigners, deleting subsections that permitted detention without automatic judicial review or an in-person court appearance. ..
