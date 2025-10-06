Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has followed through on a June cabinet decision to regulate exports of chrome as part of measures designed to clamp down on illicit trade in the critical mineral.
On Friday Tau kick-started the process of placing chrome ore under export control by the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac), stating in a government notice that the move is part of government wide measures “designed to improve the long-term viability and competitiveness of the chrome value chain”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.