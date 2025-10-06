NUM challenges Eskom unbundling as ‘privatisation agenda’
Eskom confirms union has lodged two disputes, warning it could delay reforms
06 October 2025 - 05:00
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed lodging two disputes over Eskom’s unbundling, denouncing the move as a neoliberal agenda designed to pave the way for privatisation of the power utility.
Eskom, which turned a profit for the first time since 2017, confirmed in its integrated report released last week that organised labour had declared two disputes relating to the separation of the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) and the intended separation of the National Electricity Distribution Company of SA (NEDCSA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.