Parliament has been tasked with reviewing the law to cushion the impact of a potentially “enormous” financial burden on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) triggered by a landmark Constitutional Court order that allows parents to share statutory maternity leave equally.
Currently only biological mothers are entitled to four months of paid maternity leave. But on Friday the apex court confirmed a Johannesburg high court ruling of October 2023 which declared labour laws that entitle employed birth mothers to four months of maternity leave and fathers or partners to 10 days to take care of newborns invalid and inconsistent with the constitution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.