It also rejected the high court’s view that Ramaphosa had failed to follow procedure by not appointing an investigative committee.
“The power to choose a king or queen resides in the royal family, which is one of the traditional structures established by the Leadership Act. The president has no role in the identification of a king or queen. His role is to recognise the identified king or queen, and this he does upon a request by the royal family,” the court ruling says.
The judgment comes after a faction of the royal family nominated Prince Simakade Zulu as the rightful heir following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021 and disputed Misuzulu’s recognition as the successor.
The Simakade faction then approached the courts, and in 2023 the high court said Ramaphosa’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu was flawed and ordered him to appoint an investigative committee to review the process.
The president has no role in the identification of a king or queen
Court ruling
However, Misuzulu, Ramaphosa and the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs appealed the matter, and the court upheld their appeal on Monday.
It said the identification of Mizusulu as king had already been legally settled in the Pietermaritzburg high court and that there was no need for further investigations.
“The fact of the matter is that by the time the president took a decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu, there was neither evidence nor allegations that the Zulu customary law and customs were not complied with in the identification of Prince Misuzulu.”
The court also found the Zulu royal family followed customary law in identifying Misuzulu and also deemed the role played by the now late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as traditional prime minister of the Zulu kingdom following Zwelithini’s death to be legitimate.
Appeal court upholds recognition of Misuzulu as Zulu king
SCA rules President Ramaphosa acted lawfully in confirming Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s succession to the throne
The Supreme Court of Appeal has validated the recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the Zulu king.
In a judgment delivered on Monday, the Bloemfontein-based court ruled President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as king was lawful.
It also rejected the high court’s view that Ramaphosa had failed to follow procedure by not appointing an investigative committee.
“The power to choose a king or queen resides in the royal family, which is one of the traditional structures established by the Leadership Act. The president has no role in the identification of a king or queen. His role is to recognise the identified king or queen, and this he does upon a request by the royal family,” the court ruling says.
The judgment comes after a faction of the royal family nominated Prince Simakade Zulu as the rightful heir following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021 and disputed Misuzulu’s recognition as the successor.
The Simakade faction then approached the courts, and in 2023 the high court said Ramaphosa’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu was flawed and ordered him to appoint an investigative committee to review the process.
However, Misuzulu, Ramaphosa and the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs appealed the matter, and the court upheld their appeal on Monday.
It said the identification of Mizusulu as king had already been legally settled in the Pietermaritzburg high court and that there was no need for further investigations.
“The fact of the matter is that by the time the president took a decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu, there was neither evidence nor allegations that the Zulu customary law and customs were not complied with in the identification of Prince Misuzulu.”
The court also found the Zulu royal family followed customary law in identifying Misuzulu and also deemed the role played by the now late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as traditional prime minister of the Zulu kingdom following Zwelithini’s death to be legitimate.
SowetanLIVE
Angry Zulu king challenges royal critic to a stick fight
King Misuzulu names Zuzifa Buthelezi to head his council
Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again
KZN legislature opening to go ahead at stadium despite king’s concerns
Zulu king names new representative but no comment on postponed wedding
RAMABINA MAHAPA: Traditional leaders are being stripped gradually of autocratic powers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Angry Zulu king challenges royal critic to a stick fight
King Misuzulu names Zuzifa Buthelezi to head his council
KZN legislature opening to go ahead at stadium despite king’s concerns
Zulu king names new representative but no comment on postponed wedding
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.