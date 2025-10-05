Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane and Eskom Group CFO Caleb Cassim at the Eskom annual results presentation at Megawatt Park. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom has returned to profitability, posting a profit after tax of R16bn for the full year. This comeback was supported by government debt relief, higher tariffs and a sharp decrease in power cuts. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with the state utility’s finance head, Calib Cassim.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Eskom CFO Calib Cassim on its first profit in eight years
For deeper insight into the numbers, Business Day TV speaks to Eskom CFO Calib Cassim
Eskom has returned to profitability, posting a profit after tax of R16bn for the full year. This comeback was supported by government debt relief, higher tariffs and a sharp decrease in power cuts. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with the state utility’s finance head, Calib Cassim.
RECOMMENDED READING:
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to unveil ANC’s economic blueprint ahead of 2026 polls
Eskom names Monde Bala as CEO of National Transmission Company SA
The enemy within: Eskom fleeced of R20bn in three years
The R550bn hole that could swallow Eskom
Eskom yearns for investment grade as it eyes billions in debt
CARTOON: Eskom’s profit vs debt and deficits
Industrial users warn high Eskom tariffs threaten recovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.