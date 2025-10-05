subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane and Eskom Group CFO Caleb Cassim at the Eskom annual results presentation at Megawatt Park. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane and Eskom Group CFO Caleb Cassim at the Eskom annual results presentation at Megawatt Park. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom has returned to profitability, posting a profit after tax of R16bn for the full year. This comeback was supported by government debt relief, higher tariffs and a sharp decrease in power cuts. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with the state utility’s finance head, Calib Cassim. 

