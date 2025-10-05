Masondo asks for space after PIC sidelines chief investment officer
Public Investment Corporation says it is not rushing to judgment on allegations about Kabelo Rikhotso
05 October 2025 - 19:48
Deputy finance minister David Masondo framed the decision by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to suspend chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso as a prudential, fiduciary act, signalling that governance, not politics, will steer the fund through the inquiry.
Rikhotso, who is expected to defend himself against allegations of impropriety against him by a whistle-blower, was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the process to verify or dismiss the unspecified allegation to ventilate without bias or undue influence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.