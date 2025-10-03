The government is weighing a voluntary 3% revenue levy on unlisted companies to feed a central Transformation Fund, promising a predictable R40bn-plus a year in new capital for black-owned small businesses and an expedited route to high broad-based BEE status.
Under the proposal — the details of which are scheduled to be aired at a postponed press conference on Friday — non-listed companies would pay 3% of their gross revenue into a centrally administered Transformation Fund...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.