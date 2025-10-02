Rogue elements, including some from within, have fleeced Eskom of at least R20bn over the past three years by printing and distributing electricity tokens using a compromised online vending system (OVS), delivering a further blow to the utility’s attempts to move on from its disreputable past.
The group on Tuesday reported material losses of R7.2bn due to criminal conduct in the year ended March, up from R6.7bn reported in the prior year. Losses attributed to criminal activity for the 2023 financial year amounted to about R6bn...
