How a public-private partnership keeps Sandton’s traffic lights on
The model has been rolled out beyond Sandton, with 131 intersections across Joburg already benefiting from secondary power connections
02 October 2025 - 15:38
A partnership between the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and the Sandton Central Management District (SCMD) has ensured that all 32 traffic light intersections in Sandton central remain operational during power outages, thanks to backup power supplied by surrounding corporates.
The initiative, introduced in May 2023 with Investec as the first partner, enables the JRA to reconfigure traffic signal wiring and connect it to secondary power sources such as solar, generators or UPS systems from adjacent corporate properties...
