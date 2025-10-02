National

John Bailey takes ownership of Sunday World and Sunday Sun

Veteran journalist pledges fresh chapter for weekly titles while building on their newsroom legacy

02 October 2025 - 20:52
by Khodani Mpilo
John Bailey, who has held senior editorial roles at eNCA, the SABC and international news outlets, has more than 30 years' experience in local and global newsrooms. Picture: 123EF/OLEG DUDKO

Veteran journalist John Bailey has taken over ownership of weekly titles Sunday World and Sunday Sun, marking a new chapter for the publications.

Bailey, who has held senior editorial roles at eNCA, the SABC and international news outlets, has more than 30 years’ experience in local and global newsrooms.

His takeover is expected to strengthen the newspapers’ editorial direction while also sharpening their appeal in a competitive media landscape.

Bailey thanked the previous owners and editorial staff for their excellent work in building Sunday World and Sunday Sun into the powerhouse news publications that South Africans know and love.

“The Sunday World and Sunday Sun will continue to deliver the breaking news and interesting content that readers are accustomed to,” Bailey said.

“I have a bold vision for the company which I look forward to putting into action and introducing even more readers to the quality content being produced by the teams.”

Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle

Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Print decline in SA not terminal, says Novus CEO

Novus Media has a national network of 20 local newspapers and two sport publications after Media24 deal
Companies
2 months ago

Media24 counts costs of restructuring with full-year loss

In the 12-months to end-March, Media24’s two main units, News24 and Netwerk24, saw a 1.6% rise in paywall subscribers
Companies
2 months ago

PETER BRUCE: Our readers will always matter the most

Print newspapers like Business Day are simply more honourable. It’s the lineage, the traditions
Opinion
5 months ago
