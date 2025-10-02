In SA’s industrial heartlands, furnaces once humming with molten metal now lie mostly dark, a stark reminder that Eskom’s profitability alone cannot keep the lights on for the country’s energy-intensive industries.
Eskom’s return to profitability has been welcomed by SA’s largest electricity users, but business leaders warn that unsustainably high tariffs will continue to threaten industrial survival — and, by extension, Eskom’s own future.
For energy-intensive sectors such as ferroalloys, mining, steel, and chemicals, electricity costs are the largest component of production expenses, often accounting for 40-60% of total costs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.