Buti Manamela installs new Seta boards to reset governance
The appointment of accounting authorities across all 21 Setas follows audit failures and forensic probes
02 October 2025 - 15:51
Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has formally appointed new accounting authorities (AAs) across all 21 sector education and training authorities (Setas).
This signals a new governance cycle intended to restore institutional integrity and align the skills development system with national economic priorities. ..
