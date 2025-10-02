National

Buti Manamela installs new Seta boards to reset governance

The appointment of accounting authorities across all 21 Setas follows audit failures and forensic probes

02 October 2025 - 15:51
by Tara Roos

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has formally appointed new accounting authorities (AAs) across all 21 sector education and training authorities (Setas).

This signals a new governance cycle intended to restore institutional integrity and align the skills development system with national economic priorities. ..

