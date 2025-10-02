Bill codifies child marriage and genital mutilation as criminal offences for first time
Cabinet approves bill to reinforce the constitutional imperative to protect children from harmful practices
02 October 2025 - 19:28
The cabinet has approved the tabling of the Children’s Amendment Bill 2025, which for the first time codifies child marriage and genital mutilation as explicit criminal offences.
While both practices were previously prohibited under general statutory and constitutional provisions, including the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, their enforcement has been uneven...
