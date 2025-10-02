ANC agrees on reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as MMC
PA leader Gayton McKenzie had threatened to withdraw his party from all working relations with the ANC
02 October 2025 - 09:51
After a late-night meeting between the ANC and PA, the ANC has agreed to reappoint former transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Kenny Kunene into his old post.
According to insiders, the appointment letter is expected to be written before Friday...
