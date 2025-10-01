National

Sars failing in bid to collect more revenue

Collections have fallen short of the R49.3bn needed to stay on course for a higher target aimed at easing financial pressure

01 October 2025 - 09:39
by Colleen Goko
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is lagging behind projections required to secure an additional R35bn in revenue, data from the Treasury shows, though it is on track to meet its 2025/26 baseline target.

Sars has collected about R39.3bn so far this fiscal year, surpassing the R37.5bn needed to meet its baseline goal of R100bn, which the service achieved in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

However, the collections fall short of the R49.3bn needed to stay on course for the higher target aimed at easing financial pressures.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that spending cuts may be unavoidable if revenue fails to meet expectations. Earlier this year, Godongwana said exceeding the target could eliminate the need for an additional R20bn in taxes planned for 2026/27, as the government seeks to contain debt projected to peak at 77.4% of GDP.

Political resistance to tax increases has posed challenges for the minister, who has prioritised maintaining fiscal credibility amid the country’s economic strains. The tax authority’s published figures include monthly cash collection profiles to track progress against targets.

Godongwana will present the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in November.

Reuters

Third suspect in attempted hit on Sars advocate appears in court

Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana charged with attempted murder of Coreth Naude
National
1 week ago

HILARY JOFFE: Inflation target debate looms over medium-term budget

Minister Godongwana under pressure to restore fiscal credibility as Treasury grapples with contested numbers
Opinion
5 days ago

Five soldiers arrested in connection with illicit cigarettes haul granted bail

Two co-accused Zimbabweans remain in custody over allegedly unauthorised anti-smuggling operation
National
1 week ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Commissions, ghosts, loot and beyond

This week's headlines tie together public rot and the painfully tentative stitches of repair from commissions that could actually bite and a Treasury ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Five SANDF soldiers, two foreigners held for smuggling and illegal operations

Shots fired during illicit midnight operation as soldiers intercept cigarette smugglers and conceal some contraband at the base
National
1 week ago
