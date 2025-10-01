PA withdraws threat to pull out of GNU
Kenny Kunene was sworn in as a councillor on Friday and is likely to return to the post he formerly held as MMC of transport
The PA says its meeting with the ANC’s leadership on Tuesday night was “constructive and productive”, thus it was withdrawing its threat to walk away from the government of national unity (GNU) over Kenny Kunene’s removal as a mayoral committee member (MMC) in Johannesburg.
Business Day reported earlier this week that Kunene, the PA’s deputy president, was sworn in as a councillor in the Johannesburg council on Friday and that he was likely to return to the post he formerly held as MMC of transport after he was cleared in an investigation initiated by the party into allegations of his ties to murder accused Katiso Molefe. ..
