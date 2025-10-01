Sanlam B20 Policy Impact Report: A road map to capitalise on Africa’s G20 moment

For African businesses, this is not just about diplomacy. It’s about ensuring that issues such as financial inclusion, infrastructure resilience, and green industrialisation are recognised as global priorities. Africa is no longer on the sidelines — we are in the room where decisions are made.

Why the B20 matters

The B20 connects business leaders with G20 policymakers to shape recommendations on growth, trade, and sustainability.

In recent years, more B20 proposals have been adopted by the G20 than ever before:

In 2022, Indonesia’s B20 helped drive commitments on digital transformation.

In 2023, India’s B20 secured strong emphasis on inclusive growth.

In 2024, Brazil’s B20 saw unprecedented uptake of business recommendations in the G20 leaders’ declaration.

These examples prove that when business speaks with clarity, policymakers respond. The lesson for Africa is clear: we have a window to influence global priorities and ensure our continent’s realities are reflected in global action.

Barometer with a difference

Sanlam has tracked corporate sustainability performance through its annual ESG Barometer reports since 2022. Those reports benchmarked listed companies in SA and Kenya, shining a light on where business was progressing and where gaps remained.

But 2025 calls for a new lens. That’s why this year’s edition is a “B20 Policy Impact Special Report”. Instead of focusing only on company-level performance, it examines how global business recommendations, through the B20, shape real policy outcomes.

Produced in partnership with Krutham, the research analyses three past B20 cycles (Indonesia, India, Brazil). It looks at which proposals were adopted, how they translated into G20 actions, and what factors determined success. The result is a clear set of lessons for SA’s B20 presidency, and for African businesses ready to engage.

The full findings will be revealed when the report is launched in October, but here’s a teaser: successful recommendations tend to be practical, evidence-based, and aligned with the political moment. They are not abstract ideas, but actionable proposals that governments can take forward.

Why this matters for Africa

Africa’s growth agenda is already anchored in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The G20 and B20 process provides an additional platform to advance these priorities, from building infrastructure to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises.

For businesses, this moment is not about waiting for others to act. It is about recognising that global commitments can create new opportunities at home. When governments commit to policies that support integration, investment, or climate resilience, the private sector must be ready to deliver.

That is the spirit of the “Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report”, a tool to help African business leaders understand how global ideas become local opportunities.

What to expect at the launch

On October 7 2025, Sanlam will host the launch of this report, published in partnership with Business Day.

Highlights include:

Keynote address by Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty, who also chairs the B20 SA Education and Employment Task Force.

Presentation of the research findings by Krutham, unpacking insights from three B20 cycles.

Panel discussions on turning recommendations into real impact, featuring leaders from business, government, and academia.

Attendees will gain exclusive early access to the report’s findings and the chance to engage directly with those shaping SA’s B20 presidency. It will be a morning of insight, debate, and forward-looking collaboration.

Sanlam’s role

As a Pan-African financial services leader, Sanlam sees its role not only in managing risk and mobilising capital, but also in shaping the policy environment in which African businesses operate. By convening this conversation, it’s helping ensure that Africa’s G20 presidency leaves a legacy of influence and impact.

This is not about celebrating a single report. It’s about using research, dialogue, and partnership to strengthen Africa’s position in the global economy. For African business leaders, researchers, and policymakers, the message is clear: this is our moment to lead.

Africa’s G20 moment is about more than prestige. It’s about seizing an opportunity to turn global dialogue into tangible results for our continent. The “Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report” provides a road map for how we can do just that.

Together, let’s ensure Africa’s voice not only resonates in 2025, but drives meaningful change for decades to come.

