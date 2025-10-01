MADLANGA COMMISSION
Madlanga Commission adjourned for the day as Khumalo is unwell
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels will advise when the hearings will resume
01 October 2025 - 10:20
SAPS head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will not be testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.
Commission chair retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Khumalo was not well, adding the commission hearings would adjourn for the day. ..
